Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.81.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE DELL opened at $47.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,370,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.