dForce USD Price Down 2.1% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.28 million and approximately $1,741.63 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.00346609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013286 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018509 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,301,991 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98880636 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $241.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

