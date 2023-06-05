Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.22. 9,944,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 42,240,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

