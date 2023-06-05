DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Director James Defranco Buys 300,000 Shares

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, James Defranco bought 2,000,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, James Defranco acquired 150,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,892,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Benchmark cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chatham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $20,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,276,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DISH Network by 51.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after buying an additional 2,047,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in DISH Network by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after buying an additional 1,583,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 41.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,707,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after buying an additional 796,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Stories

