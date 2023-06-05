Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded down $4.33 on Monday, reaching $161.79. 1,875,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,182. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $159.12 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

