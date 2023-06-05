Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,469 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 4.2% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dollar General worth $74,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Trading Down 4.2 %

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DG traded down $7.01 on Monday, hitting $159.11. 3,913,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $158.70 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.