Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $201.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.53.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $166.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $159.12 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

