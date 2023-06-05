Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Increased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $90.12. 984,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

