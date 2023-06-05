Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.66

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.66 and last traded at $157.14, with a volume of 96761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,748 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $1,398,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,545.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $690,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,188 shares in the company, valued at $30,792,563.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $1,398,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,545.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,208 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,315. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Duolingo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.