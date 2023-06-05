Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of several other reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.80. 2,196,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,714. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.70 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.