Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
DT has been the topic of several other reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
DT traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.80. 2,196,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,714. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.70 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $52.99.
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
