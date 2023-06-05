Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.99

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 1087916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

