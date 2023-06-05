DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DZS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.57.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $3.46 on Thursday. DZS has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $19.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,243,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 298,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 114,681 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

