DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DZS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.57.
DZS Stock Performance
NASDAQ DZSI opened at $3.46 on Thursday. DZS has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $19.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.33.
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
