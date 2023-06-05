Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Purchases A$124,950.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$12.50 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,950.00 ($81,666.67).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$12.35 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of A$123,520.00 ($80,732.03).

On Monday, May 29th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$12.29 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of A$122,940.00 ($80,352.94).

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.38.

Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend

About Eagers Automotive

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

