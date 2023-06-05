Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

EVM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 47,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,107. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,334 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 293,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 203,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 15.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

