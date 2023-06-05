Efinity Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.86 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $29.86 million and $686,550.58 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,503,130 tokens. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

