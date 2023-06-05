Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 1.5% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 73.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 210,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 109,881 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $7,332,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 52,998 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. 3,444,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,145. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

