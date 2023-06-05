Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,417 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. KBR accounts for approximately 1.7% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,463,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after acquiring an additional 434,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,631,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 364,334 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,028. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $61.86.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,287 shares of company stock worth $1,127,100 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

