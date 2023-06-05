Element Capital Management LLC Takes $18.92 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 11.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $455.54. The company had a trading volume of 503,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,618. The firm has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

