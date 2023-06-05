Element Capital Management LLC Takes $521,000 Position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,158,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Leap Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.3% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Leap Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of LPTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 616,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,271. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

