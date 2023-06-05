Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,000. Allstate accounts for 7.4% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.53. 669,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,238. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.42. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

