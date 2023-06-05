Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.1% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $446.26. The company had a trading volume of 754,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95. The stock has a market cap of $423.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

