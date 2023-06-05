Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $445.48. 737,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,949. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

