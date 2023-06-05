Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Price Performance

MSN opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.91.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

