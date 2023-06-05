Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Gap Down to $34.17

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.17, but opened at $32.98. Energizer shares last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 30,877 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Energizer Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

