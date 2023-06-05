Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,385,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 146,335 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Natixis owned 0.89% of Energy Transfer worth $325,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.93. 3,129,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,798,468. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

