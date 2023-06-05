Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Ennis Price Performance

EBF opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $526.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 54.64%.

Insider Activity at Ennis

Institutional Trading of Ennis

In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,107.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ennis by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 423,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ennis by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 111,119 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ennis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after buying an additional 54,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ennis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,431,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

