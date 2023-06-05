Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Equifax were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 53,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,139 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Equifax by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,729,000 after buying an additional 111,998 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.86. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

