Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.38.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $188.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.72. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $182.02 and a one year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.