Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.61.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, June 14th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57,542 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.