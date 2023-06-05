Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.61.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, June 14th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

