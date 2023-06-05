EVR Research LP Acquires Shares of 200,000 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000. Axalta Coating Systems comprises about 1.5% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EVR Research LP owned approximately 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the period.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,662. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

