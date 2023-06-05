EVR Research LP Invests $3.41 Million in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 157,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Zumiez comprises about 1.0% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EVR Research LP owned 0.81% of Zumiez as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 794.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,109. The stock has a market cap of $263.47 million, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

