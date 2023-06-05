EVR Research LP Lowers Holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

EVR Research LP lowered its stake in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. SoundThinking makes up approximately 5.6% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EVR Research LP owned approximately 4.51% of SoundThinking worth $18,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares in the company, valued at $19,170,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $442,506. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Imperial Capital lowered shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

SSTI traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.33. 55,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,387. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $297.80 million, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.47.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. SoundThinking had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundThinking, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

