EVR Research LP Purchases 18,000 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

EVR Research LP boosted its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Kimball International accounts for approximately 2.1% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. EVR Research LP owned about 2.96% of Kimball International worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 264,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $447.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimball International Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

