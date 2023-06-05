Financial Survey: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) vs. OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 16.02% 7.62% 0.78% First of Long Island 28.08% 11.24% 0.97%

Risk and Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OptimumBank and First of Long Island, as provided by MarketBeat.

First of Long Island has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.72%. Given First of Long Island’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and First of Long Island’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $22.84 million 0.93 $4.02 million $0.67 4.39 First of Long Island $146.63 million 1.72 $46.93 million $1.82 6.14

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First of Long Island beats OptimumBank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

