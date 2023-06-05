Financial Survey: Wag! Group (PET) vs. Its Competitors

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Wag! Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wag! Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million -$38.57 million -1.31 Wag! Group Competitors $724.56 million $13.45 million 1,065.03

Profitability

Wag! Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Wag! Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -19.34% -33.55% -2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wag! Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 202 904 1449 64 2.53

Wag! Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 187.23%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Wag! Group peers beat Wag! Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

