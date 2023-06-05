First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of First Capital stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.22.
First Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.48%.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
