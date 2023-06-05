First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.