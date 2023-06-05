First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,383 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.51. 1,941,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

