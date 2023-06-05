FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $100.15 on Thursday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $105.68.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.49 million.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

