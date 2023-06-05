Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $276,300.38 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $276,300.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Flywire Trading Down 0.0 %
FLYW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 717,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,476. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.01.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
