Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $276,300.38 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $276,300.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flywire Trading Down 0.0 %

FLYW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 717,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,476. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

About Flywire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

