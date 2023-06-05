Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.01

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 35286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $909.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

