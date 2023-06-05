Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.95. 633,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,792. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $266.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.20 and a 200-day moving average of $234.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

