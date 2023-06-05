Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $212.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average of $200.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

