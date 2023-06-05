Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,344 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,804,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

