Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,073,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $741,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $388.51. 28,847,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,723,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.85 and its 200-day moving average is $229.20. The firm has a market cap of $959.62 billion, a PE ratio of 204.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $419.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,208 shares of company stock valued at $50,178,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

