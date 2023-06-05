Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.58. 31,396,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,460,328. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $357.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

