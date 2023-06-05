Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after buying an additional 155,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after buying an additional 309,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,060. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.16. The company has a market cap of $295.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

