Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,716,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,781,852. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

