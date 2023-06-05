fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading 6.5% Higher

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. 1,731,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,422,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $87,206.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,082,000 after buying an additional 262,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,074,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,774,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,764,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

