Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Full House Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $239.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.38. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,385.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

