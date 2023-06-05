G999 Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,488.21 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

